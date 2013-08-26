Kanye Sends Twentieth's 'Kris' Off with a Bang

Twentieth's six-week test of The Kris Jenner Show ended on Friday, Aug. 23, on a high note, with rapper and Kim Kardashian baby daddy Kanye West giving his first TV interview in years, and briefly showing a photo of the couple's new baby girl, North West.

The appearance goosed the ratings considerably, with this show hitting a 1.7 rating/6 share in households -- more than double its 0.8/3 average for its prior 29 outings. The ratings boost was true in daytime's key demographic of women 25-54, as well, with the episode hitting a 1.2/8, up 100% from its previous 0.6/4 average.

Still, whether the show will be picked up for a full season remains in question. Since its July 15 premiere, Kris' household average was flat compared to both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages in the six markets - New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Charlotte. Among women 25-54, the show was steady in ratings compared to its lead-in, and up 20% compared to year-ago time periods.

For most of the test, the show performed best on WNYW New York, where Kris follows Debmar-Mercury's The Wendy Williams Show at 11 a.m., and averaged a 1.0/3. In that time period, Kris was down 17% from its Wendy Williams lead-in, which had its strongest summer ever based on staying in originals through July 26, but was up 43% from reruns of Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz last summer. On KTTV Los Angeles at 3 p.m., Kris averaged a 0.8/2, down 27% from what TMZ Live did in the time period last August, however, Kris was up 60% from its lead-in, which also was Wendy Williams.

On KDFW Dallas at 3 p.m., Kris was down 40% from last year at this time, when court repeats aired, but was up 29% from its lead-in, which was repeats of Twentieth's Judge Alex.