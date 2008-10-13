Kantor Upped at Warner Bros. TV Distribution

Susan Kantor has been promoted to executive VP of marketing at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Telepictures Productions, says Ken Werner, president of WBDTD. Kantor will manage a restructured unified marketing team for WBDTD's broadcast and cable operations.

Also joining WBDTD's marketing operations are Debbie Brunner as VP of creative and Clint Manny as VP of marketing. Kantor and Werner named Warner Bros. veteran Maury Leitner to the newly created position of VP of marketing and advertising. Kantor also has tapped Shelley Clark as manager of promotion. Previously named to WBDTD's marketing team were Charlotte Koppe as VP of station relations and Todd Lacey as director of station relations and co-op.

A veteran marketer, Kantor had served as senior VP of marketing for both WBDTD and Telepictures since January 2006. She's also had top-level marketing and creative posts at Twentieth Television, VH1, USA Networks/Studios USA, Universal Television and Paramount Television.