KABC Gets In On Rams Return to L.A.

Joining the growing ranks of TV stations capitalizing on the NFL Rams’ return to Los Angeles, KABC will be turning over its Saturday nights to programming surrounding the team this fall.

Starting Sept. 3, the ABC O&O will air Rams Primetime Saturday with Jay Mohr in primetime on 14 consecutive Saturdays, the station announced.

The programming block will include two shows produced by the Rams organization featuring player interviews and on-the-field footage, as well as a live component hosted by Mohr, a comedian and radio show host. KABC sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki, traffic anchor Alysha Del Valle, and Rams reporter Dani Klupenger will also be on the broadcast, as well guest athletes and celebrities.

KABC is the third deal between L.A. TV and the Rams. KCBS and Univision O&O KMEX will air preseason games in English and Spanish respectively.

Rams Primetime Saturday, which is sponsored by the Southern California Toyota Dealers, will have a strong interactive component, KABC said.

Viewers will be able to participate by playing along at home with games, sweepstakes, and polls on digital platforms. Exclusive prizes like VIP access to Rams’ experiences and tickets to Rams games will be awarded weekly.