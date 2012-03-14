'Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez' Cleared in 85% of U.S.

Entertainment Studios, Inc.'s Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez has been cleared in 85% of the

U.S., it was announced Wednesday.

The daily courtroom show, which is produced in English and Spanish simultaneously,

is cleared on group-owned television stations including CBS Television Station

Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Newport, Sinclair Broadcasting, Media General,

Turner Broadcasting, Titan, Bonton, Schurz, Journal, Newsweb, Roberts,

Barrington, TV Groupo, Gray Television, Roundtable Broadcasting, Lin, Nexstar,

Meredith and Sainte Partners II.

"The support of

Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez by these quality broadcast

station groups is a true testament to the bilingual talent and likability of Cristina

Perez. With these strong station groups, Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez is now well-positioned to

be a daily event and a long-term television franchise," said Byron Allen, founder,

chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios.