Judy Kenny named Executive VP of Twentieth Television

Judy Kenny has been named executive VP of sales at Twentieth Television, the company announced Wednesday. Kenny, who most recently worked as executive VP of ad sales for MyNetworkTV, will replace Bob Cesa, a twenty-year veteran of Twentieth. Cesa is retiring in June 2010.

Kenny will be responsible for overseeing sales initiatives for Twentieth including sales for MyNetworkTV, Debmar and Carsey-Warner. She will begin immediately and report to Twentieth Television President Greg Meidel.

“We are thrilled to have Judy join the Twentieth team,” Meidel said in a statement. “With incredible experience in broadcast ad sales, Judy will further elevate Twentieth’s current and upcoming slate, including the 2010 syndication launch of How I Met Your Mother, within the advertising community. As we enter the next decade, Judy and her team will be instrumental in strategically positioning Twentieth Television for the future.”

Prior to working at MyNetworkTV, Kenny was executive VP of ad sales at Univision, where she lead and managed the network’s ad sales division. She also held position as senior VP of eastern sales and VP of New York sales during her 10-year stint at the network. Prior to that she spent nine years at ABC Television Network and, before that, held various position at BBDO Advertising.

Meidel also added a note of thanks to Kenny’s predecessor, saying, “Bob Cesa’s contributions to Twentieth have been extraordinary. For the better part of twenty years, Bob has continuously built impressive partnerships and relationships.”