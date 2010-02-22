‘Judge Karen's Court' Adds Groups to Clearance List
Litton Entertainment's Judge Karen's Court has added several
station groups to its list of clearances. New groups signing on include Barrington,
Belo, Capitol, Cox, Gray, Lin, Media General, New Age, Newport,
Quincy, Raycom, Roberts, Tribune,
Venture, Weigel, and additional Sinclair stations.
Litton is bringing Judge Karen Mills-Francis back to syndication this year after
Sony decided to get out of the business of producing and distributing court TV
shows. The Sinclair Broadcast Group, in particular, encouraged Litton to
resurrect the show, which aired in the 2008-09 TV season. Judge Karen's
Court is scheduled to debut this fall.
