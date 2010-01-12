‘Judge Karen' Gets Firm Go Again

Tribune-owned WPIX New York has acquired Litton's Judge Karen's

Court, the court show that Litton resurrected after Sony departed the court

business last year. Judge Karen's Court also is cleared on stations in

the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The clearance in New

York, the country's top market, puts the show into

the firm-go category. CBS Television Distribution's Swift Justice with Nancy

Grace and Judge Karen's Court are thus far the only two new

first-run shows that will definitely launch in syndication this September. NBC

Universal's off-Bravo Real Housewives is the only other new strip

guaranteed to launch in the fall with clearances topping 85%.

Judge Karen's Court stars Judge Karen Mills-Francis,

who initially starred in a court show distributed by Sony in 2008-09. Although

the show's ratings were high enough to keep it on the air, Sony opted out of

the court business to focus on other things, such as the Harpo-produced Dr.Oz,

which premiered in September.