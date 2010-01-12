‘Judge Karen' Gets Firm Go Again
Tribune-owned WPIX New York has acquired Litton's Judge Karen's
Court, the court show that Litton resurrected after Sony departed the court
business last year. Judge Karen's Court also is cleared on stations in
the Sinclair Broadcast Group.
The clearance in New
York, the country's top market, puts the show into
the firm-go category. CBS Television Distribution's Swift Justice with Nancy
Grace and Judge Karen's Court are thus far the only two new
first-run shows that will definitely launch in syndication this September. NBC
Universal's off-Bravo Real Housewives is the only other new strip
guaranteed to launch in the fall with clearances topping 85%.
Judge Karen's Court stars Judge Karen Mills-Francis,
who initially starred in a court show distributed by Sony in 2008-09. Although
the show's ratings were high enough to keep it on the air, Sony opted out of
the court business to focus on other things, such as the Harpo-produced Dr.Oz,
which premiered in September.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.