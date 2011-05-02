Judge Judy Sheindlin Signs New Multiyear Deal with CBS

Judge Judy Sheindlin has signed a new multiyear deal with CBS Television Distribution to keep Judge Judy on the air through 2015, it was announced Monday.

Judge Judy averages 10 million viewers in its 15th season, and is the top rated daytime television program. Judy overtook Oprah in the ratings during the 2009-2010 season, the first time it was surpassed in a decade.

"Judy

is in a class by herself," said CTD President John Nogawski. "For 15

years, she's delivered one of the highest-rated shows in all of

syndication. She's at the top of her game, and we're excited to be in

business with daytime's #1 star."

Judge Judy has been the top rated half-hour syndicated court show since its debut in September 1996.

"I

am thrilled with the opportunity to continue this exciting second

career," Sheindlin said. "The confidence and support CBS has shown in

our program has been steadfast and very much appreciated."