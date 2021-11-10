Judd Apatow, Nicholas Kristof Lined Up for Season Three of ‘Tell Me More’ on PBS

Production has begun on season three of Tell Me More, an interview series hosted by Kelly Corrigan, which runs on PBS stations and on the PBS Video app. Guests include playwright and actress Anna Deveare Smith, journalist Nicholas Kristof, director Judd Apatow, conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall and MSNBC anchor Richard Lui.

There will be 10 episodes. The season is scheduled to start in April 2022.

“It’s a total thrill to find and give a platform to world-positive work by people like Steve Kerr, Melinda French Gates, Dolores Huerta, David Byrne and Judy Woodruff,” said Corrigan. “From the activists to the artists, the business leaders to the bright lights of media, Tell Me More is a place to go for hope and optimism, and inspiration to stay focused on what matters. And of course, partners like The Penner Family Foundation, The Gordon and Llura Gund Foundation and now The John Templeton Foundation make these conversations possible.”

Deveare Smith’s credits include Nurse Jackie and The West Wing. Apatow’s include The 40-Year-Old Virgin and The King of Staten Island. Kristof was a long-time op-ed columnist for the New York Times who is running for governor of Oregon.

Tell Me More is a production of WETA Washington DC, Second Peninsula and Corrigan Electric. Steve Goldbloom directs all 10 episodes. Executive producers are Corrigan, Goldbloom and Melissa Williams.