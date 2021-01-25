'Freaks and Geeks' Out of Order on Hulu, Says Apatow

Freaks and Geeks arrived on Hulu Jan. 25, but Judd Apatow, who was an executive producer on the short-lived show, told viewers not to watch just yet, as the episodes are out of order.

“Hey @hulu- the order of the episodes of Freaks and Geeks is wrong. It is correct on the wiki page. It’s really wrong so please fix it today or people will be truly confused. The production number order is not the intended air order. The DVD order is correct too. Thanks!” wrote @juddapatow on Twitter Jan. 25.

The comedy ran for one season on NBC, premiering in 1999. There are 18 episodes. Paul Feig created Freaks and Geeks and Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps were in the cast.

“Nobody watch Freaks and Geeks on @Hulu yet,” continued Apatow on Twitter. “They put up the wrong cuts in the wrong order. They need to take it down and get it right and then put it back up please.”

Hulu did not respond to a request for comment at press time, but later addressed a viewer on Twitter, saying it had fixed the problem.

Apatow responded on Twitter: