‘Freaks and Geeks’ to Stream on Hulu

Cult classic Freaks and Geeks turns up on Hulu Monday, Jan. 25. The comedy ran for one season on NBC, premiering in 1999.

“The universal experience of teenage-hood as lived by the regular old freaks and geeks in a Michigan high school, circa 1980, is the subject of this wistful comedy-drama executive produced by Emmy-winner Judd Apatow and series creator Paul Feig,” goes the description.

Across its 18 episodes, Freaks and Geeks turned out to be an extraordinary launching pad for talent. Besides Apatow and Feig in the producer ranks, the cast featured Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps.

Apatow produced the films The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People and The King of Staten Island, among many others.

Feig’s feature work includes Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters.

John Francis Daley, Samm Levine, Martin Starr, Becky Ann Baker and Joe Flaherty were also in the Freaks and Geeks cast.