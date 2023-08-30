Josh Brogadir Added To Sports Anchor Lineup At WCVB-TV

Josh Brogadir, a sports reporter at WCVB-TV in Boston, will be adding anchor duties to his role at the station.

Brogadir joined the station’s sports staff as a reporter in 2022. He is replacing long-time sports anchor and reporters Bob Halloran, who retired in May.

Brogadir will work with SportsCenter 5 teammates lead sports anchor Duke Castiglione and reporters Naoko Funayama and Angel Salcedo.

“Josh is an extremely hard-working, experienced, and versatile reporter whose passion for and knowledge of the Boston sports scene make him an ideal fit to take on anchoring duties on WCVB’s SportsCenter 5 team,” said General Manager Kyle Grimes. “We congratulate him on this exciting new opportunity.”

“Whether he’s in the middle of breaking news, on the sidelines covering a sporting event, or sitting down with a high school athlete who shines on and off the field, Josh’s ability to craft a compelling story is so impressive,” added news director Margaret Cronan. “Josh is a very talented journalist who is committed to the teams he covers and to the team here at Channel 5.”

Brogadir joined WCVB as a general assignment reporter in 2016 before joining the sports department. Prior to WCVB, he was an anchor at Comcast SportsNet New England and New England Cable News. He also wired at stations including W?NEP-TV, Scranton, Pa.; WHOI-TV, Peoria, Il; KREX-TV, Grand Junction, Colo.’ and KNSD-TV, San Diego.

Before getting into the TV business he was a teacher and football coat at Walsh Middle School in Framingham, Mass.

“I’m excited to contribute to SportsCenter 5 as an anchor to further connect with our viewers, in addition to my sports reporting,” said Brogadir. “I am passionate about Boston sports, so to take on this new role as I continue to work with my SportsCenter 5 colleagues, some of the best in the business, is a dream come true. I am grateful for the opportunity.”