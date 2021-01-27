Jon Marks Named Research Head for Scripps’ National Nets

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Jon Marks chief research officer for its new national television network business, effective immediately.

Jon Marks (Image credit: E.W. Scripps)

Marks is the latest in a series of executives hired to run the new unit, comprised of the Katz Networks, Newsy and the recently acquired Ion Media.

Most recently, Marks has been consulting on brand strategy and consumer insights for major media companies. Previously he was in charge of programming and marketing analysis for Turner Entertainment Networks.

Marks will report to Scripps National Networks COO and head of entertainment Jonathan Katz, also a Turner alumnus.

"As we build our new national networks business, it's imperative that we consistently and thoroughly assess the consumer landscape to better understand their interests and needs in this rapidly-evolving media marketplace,” said Katz. "Jon's expertise in all areas of research will help further our strategy and will be critical to elevating our sales, programming and marketing efforts well into the future."

Before Turner, Marks held posts at Telemundo and Channel One News and ad agencies J. Walter Thompson and Young & Rubicam.