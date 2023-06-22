Joint Industry Council Reveals How It Will Grade Measurement Companies Seeking Certification

The Joint Industry Committee looking to create standards for measuring television viewing, has come out with the scoring system it will use to evaluate measurement companies seeking certification from the JIC.

Members of a JIC subcommittee that had buyers as half its members and sellers representing the other half, identified nine areas it considers important in evaluating how ready a measurement company is to provide currencies for making media transactions

The areas have been weighted–with transparency and privacy getting the most weight.

Each area will get a score, with being “best in class,” meeting all of that area’s requirements getting 4 points. Being transactable, but not best in class is worth 3 points. Being not transactable but approaching currency grade is worth 2 points and non transactable and just starting to meet requirements is worth 1 point.

The scoring system will be used to evaluate Comscore, InnovidXP, iSpot, SambaTV, VideoAmp and 605, which have all applied for certification by the JIC.

Nielsen in April declined to participate in the JIC’s certification process . Nielsens said there were legal, operational and scientific issues that needed to be resolved before it would sign up, calling the process “well meaning,” but “rushed.”

The JIC also announced details of the timeline for the streaming data service it is putting together from contributions of the participating media companies.

All publisher base-level viewership and ad impression data will be available within the Federated Data Clean Room by the start of broadcast year 2024. Between broadcast year start and calendar year 2024, measurement companies will work on and propose templates in anticipation of production use.

The JIC’s streaming data service was developed on top of a purpose-built Federated Data Clean Room architecture where publisher census-level data can be operated on in a privacy-centric way. The SDS enables blinded access to programmer first-party data to produce audience aggregated data packages for use in planning and measurement.