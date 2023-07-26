Joie Bettenhausen Named Morning Meteorologist At KTUL-TV, Tulsa

KTUL-TV, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, named Joie Bettenhausen as morning meteorologist.

Bettenhausen will deliver weather forecasts on Good Morning Oklahoma on weekdays from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m.

Bettenhausen joined the station in 2022 as the station’s traffic reporter and midday meteorologist from KWWL-TV. She has been filling in on the morning show since Bud Ford left to go to flight school.

“Joie is a positive, energetic, and knowledgeable meteorologist. She knows severe weather and is an excellent forecaster. She makes the mornings more fun to watch,” said Dan Threlkeld, chief meteorologist at KTUL.

Bettenhausen holds a B.S. degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University She was a weather intern at WCIA-TV, Champaign, Ill., and WGN-TV, Chicago before becoming weekend meteorologist at KSNF-TV, Joplin. Missouri.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to become the morning meteorologist at KTUL. I work with the best team and I’m excited to continue working with them in a larger role. Tulsa is home and I hope to have a long career at this station,” said Bettenhausen.