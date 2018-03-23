John Fugelsang Exits 'Page Six TV'

John Fugelsang, host of Twentieth’s Page Six TV, is departing the first-year program. À la Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly, guest hosts will fill in for him for the remainder of the season with a replacement intended to be hired for season two.

“John is a consummate professional and a truly talented comedian and TV personality. We will all miss his presence both on and off the camera,” said Page Six TV’s producers in a statement. “We wish him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors.”

Guest hosts on the Endemol Shine North America-produced program thus far have included Esquire editor-at-large Dave Holmes, who appeared on the show during the week of March 12-16. Australian Jason Dundas (pictured above), who has served as a special correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, hosted March 19-23. Upcoming hosts include Quddus, who has emceed MTV’s Total Request Live, and Michelle Buteau, who has appeared on VH1 and hosts the Late Night Whenever podcast.

Other guest hosts will be announced in upcoming weeks.

Page Six TV’s other panelists — Bravo’s Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, New York Post reporter Carlos Greer and Page Six Editor and Deputy Editor Emily Smith and Ian Mohr — will continue to provide reporting and commentary on the daily news program.

Page Six TV is now renewed in more than 90% of the U.S. ahead of its second season on station groups including Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, Tegna, Cox and the CW 100+.

Season to date, Page Six TV is averaging a 0.8 rating in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, and a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, tying this season’s other rookie news strip, CBS Television Distribution’s DailyMailTV.