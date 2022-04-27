Jodie Fleischer, Josh Wade Join Cox Media Investigative Group
Named managing editor, executive producer
Cox Media Group said it named Jodie Fleischer managing editor and Josh Wade as executive producer of its newly created Investigative Unit.
Fleischer is returning to CMG. Most recently she was an investigative reporter at WRC Washington. She starts her new post immediately.
Wade is currently senior investigative producer/photographer for CMG’s WSB Atlanta. He’ll start his new post in June.
“Cox Media Group remains dedicated to journalism excellence and our expanded investigative unit will build on that commitment by allowing us to have a bigger and more positive impact in our communities,” said Marian Pittman, executive VP of content, product, and innovation at CMG. “I’m thrilled to welcome Jodie back to CMG and watch her grow our investigative acumen and scope. She is dedicated to uncovering the facts and can leverage CMG assets on all platforms. Josh’s new role exemplifies how CMG invests in its people and promotes internal talent who can accelerate our news leadership across more platforms than ever before. I look forward to watching Jodie and Josh’s impact across our company and investigative journalism.”
Fleischer spent 15 years with CMG as an investigative reporter at WSB-TV and a reporter for WFTV, Orlando. Awards she’s won include a duPont-Columbia University award, an IRE award, Murrow Awards and Emmys.
Wade’s work has won 15 Emmys, 11 Murrow’s and a duPont. He began his broadcast career as a weekend editor in Austin, Texas and joined CMG in 2002. ■
