Jimmy Fallon, NBCUniversal Re-Up Deal To Host ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, has renewed his deal with NBCUniversal, extending his tenure through 2028. Fallon began hosting the show in 2014. Before that, he hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

“For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock,” NBCUniversal Media Group chairman Mark Lazarus said. “It’s been a privilege to witness Jimmy at the helm of The Tonight Show and we’re thrilled to see what innovations he and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network.”

Fallon was on SNL from 1998 to 2004. After performing in a number of films, including Taxi and Fever Pitch, he hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 to 2013. He took over the Tonight Show host role from Jay Leno in early 2014.

“For nearly 30 years, I’ve brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock,” said Fallon. “It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of The Tonight Show and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his.”

Fallon also hosts musical game show That’s My Jam and appears on game show Password on NBC.

“Throughout his time at NBC on Saturday Night Live, Late Night and The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has demonstrated his extraordinary talent and been an integral part of our iconic comedy brand,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Jimmy and to see him carrying The Tonight Show torch into the future.”

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.