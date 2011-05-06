Jillian Michaels to join 'The Doctors'

The Biggest Loser's Jillian Michaels has signed a multi-year deal to join CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors, as well as serve as a special correspondent on CTD's Dr. Phil.

"Jillian Michaels is the perfect addition to The Doctors' team," said Jay McGraw, The Doctors' executive producer, in a statement. "She not only embraces our mission to supply viewers with critical information to make informed and intelligent health care decisions, but more importantly, she leads by example. Jillian has been one of our most popular guests, and we're thrilled to give her a permanent seat at the table on The Doctors, where she will focus on wellness, prevention and lifestyle dynamics in addition to other health-related issues.

"My greatest passion is helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives by empowering them with information and support," said Michaels in a statement. "This is literally the most informative show in daytime, and it allows me to continue to educate people on how to make powerful health choices enabling them to take control of not only their physical well-being, but every facet of their lives."

CTD and McGraw's Stage 29 Productions launched The Doctors in 2008, with a panel of doctors discussing a wide range of topics.

Michaels, who long has been one of The Biggest Loser's toughest trainers, also is well known for her personalized brand of weight-loss and fitness books and products. Last summer, she hosted Losing It with Jillian Michaels on NBC, and she's the author of four New York Times best-sellers.