Jessica Simpson, Sheryl Crow Announced as 'Katie's First Guests

The first guests to

grace the stage of Katie Couric's new daytime talk show, Katie, are singer and TV personality

Jessica Simpson and music artist Sheryl Crow, it was announced Tuesday.

In the debut episode

on Sept. 10, Simpson will discuss motherhood and her weight-related struggles

while Crow, who sings the Katie theme

song, will talk about her recently diagnosed brain tumor. On Sept. 11, Georgia grad

student Aimee Copeland, who lost parts of her limbs to flesh-eating bacteria,

will talk with Couric and walk the Katie

stage using her prostheses.

In the upcoming

weeks, celebrity guests include Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Chelsea

Handler, Wendy Williams, Demi Lovato and Sofia Vergara, as well as the author

of the bestselling book Fifty Shades of

Grey, E L James.