Jessica Simpson, Sheryl Crow Announced as 'Katie's First Guests
The first guests to
grace the stage of Katie Couric's new daytime talk show, Katie, are singer and TV personality
Jessica Simpson and music artist Sheryl Crow, it was announced Tuesday.
In the debut episode
on Sept. 10, Simpson will discuss motherhood and her weight-related struggles
while Crow, who sings the Katie theme
song, will talk about her recently diagnosed brain tumor. On Sept. 11, Georgia grad
student Aimee Copeland, who lost parts of her limbs to flesh-eating bacteria,
will talk with Couric and walk the Katie
stage using her prostheses.
In the upcoming
weeks, celebrity guests include Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Chelsea
Handler, Wendy Williams, Demi Lovato and Sofia Vergara, as well as the author
of the bestselling book Fifty Shades of
Grey, E L James.
