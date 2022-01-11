Jessica Loker Upped to VP at Fox News

Jessica Loker has been named VP of politics and senior executive producer of Fox News Sunday.



Loker, who has been executive producer of Fox News Sunday, will now oversee all political news and logistics as well as manage the hourlong public affairs show, which airs both on Fox TV stations and Fox News Channel.



Before her post at Fox News Sunday, Loker was senior producer for Fox Report with Shepard Smith. Both Smith and former Sunday host Chris Wallace exited the network, Smith for CNBC in 2020 and Wallace recently for CNN's streaming platform, CNN Plus.

