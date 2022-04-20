Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis To Co-Host ‘Honest Renovations’ For The Roku Channel

Roku said it greenlit Honest Renovations, a new home improvement series co-hosted and executive produced by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis.

Lizzy Mathis (Image credit: Roku)

The series will be added to the expanding list of Roku Original series. Production of eight one-hour episodes is expected to begin later this year.

On the show, Alba, who founded the Honest Co., and Mathis, founder and editor of The Cool Mom Co., will renovate the homes of deserving families while discussing the ups and downs of parenthood.

“Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once,“ Alba said. ”Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel.”

Added Mathis: “Parenthood turned my world upside down–it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to! That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations.”

High Noon Entertainment will produce the series. High Noon also produces Fixer Upper and Good Bones.

“As we continue to build momentum for Roku Originals, we are proud to partner with Jessica, Lizzy, and the teams at 3 Arts and High Noon on Honest Renovations,” said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative original at Roku. “Jessica and Lizzy’s compassion, mixed with no-nonsense approach to parenting, will offer our viewers a fresh, relatable, and bold twist on the home renovation genre.”

Honest Renovations is executive produced by Alba, Mathis, Michael Rotenberg, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst and Scott Feeley. ■