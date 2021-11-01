Jerry Remy, Red Sox Announcer, Has Died

Jerry Remy reacts after throwing out the first pitch before the Oct. 5 New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox wildcard game at Fenway Park in Boston.

Jerry Remy, broadcaster for the Boston Red Sox, has died following a long battle with cancer. Remy, who also played for the Red Sox, was 68.

From Somerset, Massachusetts, Remy played for the Angels from 1975 to 1977 and the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984. A second baseman, he compiled a lifetime .275 batting average.

He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017. He was elected president of fan club Red Sox Nation through a fan vote.

Remy covered the Red Sox for NESN. He stepped away from his analyst role Aug. 4 to receive treatment for lung cancer.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague, Jerry Remy,” said Sean McGrail, NESN president and CEO. “It is difficult to put into words how much Jerry has meant to all of us in Red Sox Nation. His storytelling, humor, and love for the game of baseball were unmatched, and it showed on our broadcast for the 33 years that he was a part of our NESN family. He connected with Boston fans in a way few have ever done. Jerry’s legacy as a phenomenal player, talented broadcaster, and passionate ambassador will live on in the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts are with his wife, Phoebe, and the entire Remy family during this very difficult time.”

NESN will air Remy’s first Red Sox game as a broadcaster at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

“Red Sox Nation lost a beloved icon,” said on-air partner Dennis Eckersley. “I lost a longtime friend, teammate and broadcast partner. He will be missed by all. Fenway Park will never be the same again.”

Added NESN host Tom Caron, “It’s hard to put into words what Jerry meant to me, and to all of us who love the Red Sox. He was one of us. His voice, his outlook and his style were all uniquely New England, and that authenticity was what made him stand out as a broadcaster. I’ve never met anyone who loved baseball more. That passion for the game, combined with his knowledge and one-of-a-kind sense of humor made him one of the best in the business. It’s hard to imagine a Red Sox season without Jerry. We will all miss him terribly.”