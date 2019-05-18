NESN Adds Connecticut Sun WNBA Games

Boston-based regional sports network NESN will televise 23 Connecticut Sun WNBA games in 2019 on NESN and NESNplus, the team and network said.

First up is the Sun vs Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m. on NESNPlus. Bob Heussler will handle play-by-play for home games shown on NESN, joined by color analysts Sarah Kustok, Rebecca Lobo, Kim Adams and LaChina Robinson.

NESN is the TV home of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins and is owned by those teams' owners.