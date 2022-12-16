Jerry Martz Named WBNS Columbus Chief Meteorologist

Jerry Martz has joined WBNS Columbus as chief meteorologist. The weather team is known as Doppler 10 and the station is known as 10TV.

Jerry Martz (Image credit: WBNS)

"We know that timely weather is an important part of everyone’s day, which is why it was very important for us to find the best," said WBNS President and General Manager John Cardenas. "Jerry excels in accurate forecasting and scientific understanding of Ohio weather with a focus on keeping our audiences informed and safe."

Tegna owns WBNS, which operates in DMA No. 32.

Based in Columbus, Martz has been at The Weather Co. for 10 years as an account executive and certified meteorologist. WBNS said he "helped TV stations across the country embrace new weather technologies to reach their audience." Before that, he was chief meteorologist at WSYX-WTTE Columbus.

He starts at WBNS in January and will be on the weekday 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

"I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work," Martz said. "I am very focused on providing information that is relevant and helps people plan their lives." ■