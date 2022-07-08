Jerry Harris, Star of Netflix Series ‘Cheer’, Gets Prison Sentence
By Michael Malone published
A dozen years in prison for sex crimes involving minors
Jerry Harris, star of Netflix docuseries Cheer, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors. The show is about the Navarro College cheer team in Corsicana, Texas. Season two came out in January.
The latest season touched on Harris and the accusations against him. One episode featured interviews with Harris’s former teammates addressing the charges, and the twin brothers who are suing Harris, as well as their mother.
Harris is 22. He had reached a plea deal in February, where he would be sentenced for two of seven federal charges he faced, and the remaining charges would be dropped. He had initially pleaded not guilty to all seven charges late in 2020. The charges he was sentenced for involved Harris persuading a 17-year-old to send him explicit photos for money and travel to Florida, according to the New York Times, “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.”
Harris was arrested in September 2020 for production of child pornography. He was also sued by twin teenage brothers who said he had sent them sexually explicit messages, and that Harris had asked for nude photos.
Harris has been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. He will also have eight years of court-supervised release following his time in prison. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.