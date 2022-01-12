‘Cheer’ Season Two on Netflix

Season two of unscripted hit Cheer is on Netflix. The show details the Navarro College cheer team as it competes. There are nine episodes.

Navarro is a community college in Corsicana, Texas. “As Navarro defends its championship crown against a slew of challenges, including their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College, unexpected events threaten the camaraderie of the team and the season itself,” according to Netflix.

The show debuted early in 2020. In the new season, the Navarro team must contend with COVID upending the 2020 season, and a serious criminal accusation against one of the cheerleaders. Jerry Harris was a popular figure in the first season, and is being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago as he awaits trial for sexual abuse.

One episode features interviews with Harris’s former teammates addressing the charges, and the brothers who are suing Harris, as well as their mother.

Season two is directed by Greg Whiteley and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Whitely also worked on Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. ■