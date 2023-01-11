‘Jeopardy!’ GOATS Face Off in ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

ABC will air a Jeopardy! tournament featuring six elite-level players. Hosted by Ken Jennings, himself an elite player, Jeopardy! Masters will feature Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider.

Amodio, He, Roach and Schneider all competed in season 38, with Amodio also playing at the end of season 37. Buttrey was in the 2021 Professors Tournament and 2022 Tournament of Champions. Holzhauer won 32 straight games in season 35.

Host Jennings won 74 straight games in 2004.

Jeopardy! Masters is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Michael Davies.

ABC also gave new seasons to competition series Claim to Fame, and game shows Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck. It will be season two for Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas. It will be season nine for Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey. Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, gets season five. ■