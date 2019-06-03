James Holzhauer’s 'Jeopardy!' Streak Ends in Game 33

With early episodes of Jeopardy! airing in some markets, what leaked on Twitter Sunday night is now confirmed: James Holzhauer has been defeated in game 33, falling just $58,484 short of Ken Jennings’ all-time cash-winning record of $2.52 million. He lost to Emma Boettcher, a 27-year-old librarian from Chicago, by a margin of $22,002.

Holzhauer rocketed to superstardom as the professional gambler from Las Vegas brought a new approach to the game -- being fast on the buzzer, starting with the big-money categories first and hunting out the Daily Doubles to rack up big jackpots. His winning streak drove Jeopardy! to 14-year highs, surpassing the 8.0 household ratings mark to lead all of syndication in the week ended May 5.

Jeopardy! airs on ABC owned stations in large markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. It's produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.