'Jeopardy!' Contestant Brayden Smith Dies at 24

Smith was among last contestants while Alex Trebek hosted

Brayden Smith on Jeopardy!
Brayden Smith (Image credit: Jeopardy! via YouTube)

Jeopardy! contestant Brayden Smith has died, according to the . He was 24.

Smith, a five-time champ on the series winning $115,798, was among the last contestants during Alex Trebek's tenure as host.

Smith's mom Debbie confirmed the news on Twitter.

The Jeopardy! champ died suddenly Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, according to an obituary in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2020 with an economics degree and planned to go to law school. Smith was also slated to appear in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! released a statement on Smith's passing.

Long-time Jeopardy! host Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Trebek had pre-recorded a number of episodes, which included Smith's appearance, in the weeks before his death.