'Jeopardy!' Contestant Brayden Smith Dies at 24

Jeopardy! contestant Brayden Smith has died, according to the . He was 24.

Smith, a five-time champ on the series winning $115,798, was among the last contestants during Alex Trebek's tenure as host.

Smith's mom Debbie confirmed the news on Twitter.

We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/e5x18xGcxVFebruary 12, 2021

The Jeopardy! champ died suddenly Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, according to an obituary in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2020 with an economics degree and planned to go to law school. Smith was also slated to appear in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! released a statement on Smith's passing.

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed. https://t.co/aFQRt6KzPcFebruary 12, 2021

Long-time Jeopardy! host Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Trebek had pre-recorded a number of episodes, which included Smith's appearance, in the weeks before his death.