'Jeopardy!' to Celebrate 30 Years with 'Battle of the Decades' Tourney

Headed into its 30th season, CBS Television Distribution's Jeopardy! is bringing back 45 of its champions for a competition that's been 30 years in the making: the Battle of the Decades Tournament.

Top contestants from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s will vie for a million-dollar grand prize in several rounds of play, which will air in stages over the course of the season. Jeopardy!'s 30th season premieres Sept. 16.

Fans will have the opportunity to get involved with one tournament contestant per decade to be determined by viewers' votes. People can vote for their picks on Jeopardy.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Other season highlights will include a travel sweepstakes, the return of the popular Teachers Tournament, College Championship, and Teen Tournament, and the debut of a colorful new set.

Jeopardy! is hosted by Alex Trebek and produced by Sony Pictures Television. Harry Friedman is executive producer. CTD distributes the show.