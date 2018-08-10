'Jeopardy!' Arrives at Hulu

Marking one of the first times a streaming service has acquired a syndicated show, Jeopardy! is debuting on Hulu on Friday.

The show, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed in syndication by CBS Television Distribution, is entering its 35th season in syndication on Monday, Sept. 10.

To celebrate today’s premiere, Hulu has curated 60 episodes of some of Jeopardy!’s special events, including a Tournament of Champions, a College Championship, a Kids Week and episodes that include some of the show’s favorite contestants, such as all-time money winner Brad Rutter and long-running champion Ken Jennings.

Episodes of the show will be constantly refreshed, giving viewers plenty of chances to test their general knowledge.

Jeopardy! stars host Alex Trebek and is executive produced by Harry Friedman.