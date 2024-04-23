Jenny Padura Named Anchor at Univision’s WLTV Miami

Jenny Padura has been promoted to co-anchor on the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at WLTV Miami, known as Univision 23. She starts April 25 and will anchor with Ambrosio Hernandez.

Padura started at WLTV as an intern and became a general assignment reporter in 2007.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenny Padura as the newest member of our esteemed anchor team,” Yolanda Zugasti, VP of news at Univision 23, said. “Jenny’s unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence and her deep connection to the local community make her an invaluable addition to our broadcast. We look forward to the dynamic energy and insightful perspective she will bring to our evening newscasts.”

Padura was born in Cuba and arrived in the U.S. at age 13. She graduated from Florida International University in 2007.

The station said Padura “has distinguished herself through her commitment to delivering unbiased, informative and impactful news coverage” as she covered presidential conventions, local politics, Cuba, crime, hurricanes, and breaking news such as the Parkland school shooting and the Surfside building collapse.

“This new chapter in my career couldn't have come at a better time,” Padura said. “I feel I have the professional maturity and wisdom to face this new challenge. My commitment to the community is even stronger. I feel fortunate and blessed by the love and support that the viewers have given me over the last 17 years.”