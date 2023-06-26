Eric Garcia Named President/General Manager of Univision Miami

Eric Garcia has been named president and general manager of Univision Miami, which includes WLTV, known as Univision23, TelevisaUnivision’s local radio stations, and Univision’s digital offerings in Miami. Garcia had been TelevisaUnivision VP of multiplatform sales in New York and station manager in Washington DC and Philadelphia.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Eric to our team in Miami. His exceptional leadership, remarkable achievements, and clear vision for the future of our local business make him the perfect choice to lead Univision Miami," said Jesus Lara, president of local media at TelevisaUnivision, who Garcia will report to. "He understands the importance of generating new ideas, embracing diversity, and maximizing our brands and resources to achieve market leadership. We are confident that under Eric's guidance, Univision Miami will continue to thrive, grow and deliver exceptional value to our audience and our partners."

Garcia will oversee sales, news, community/public affairs, operations, creative services, marketing and production in Miami.

"I am truly honored to lead the talented team at Univision Miami," he said. "At Univision, we are driven by a powerful mission to inform, empower and entertain our community. I am deeply passionate about this mission and my greatest joy lies in leading, building, and creating innovative revenue streams for Univision's multi-media brands and platforms. Together, we will set higher standards within our core and drive excellence within the media and entertainment industry.”

Claudia Puig ran Univision Miami until April, when she was named senior VP for state government affairs and political partner solutions at TelevisaUnivision.

Garcia’s time at Univision began in New York, where he was director of audio sales. He also spent 14 years at Spanish Broadcasting System, where he held several senior sales positions, including VP/general manager at radio revenue chief.