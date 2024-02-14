Jennifer Lopez Film Debuts On Prime Video the Same Day Her Album Comes Out
‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ looks at Lopez’s ‘journey to love’
The Jennifer Lopez film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is on Prime Video February 16. Her album, bearing the same title, is out the same day.
Dave Meyers directs the film, which Prime Video calls “a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.”
Stars who turn up in the film include Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Ben Affleck, along with, of course, Lopez.
The new album is Lopez’s ninth, and her first in a decade.
This Is Me…Now: A Love Story looks at Lopez’s “journey to love through her own eyes,” said Prime Video. “With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.
Lopez’s film credits include Out of Sight and The Wedding Planner, and her TV work includes American Idol, World of Dance and Shades of Blue.
