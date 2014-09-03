Jennifer Lopez to Be Meredith Vieira's First Guest

NBCUniversal’s The Meredith Vieira Show premieres Monday (Sept. 8), kicking off its rookie season with an exclusive interview with singer, actress, dancer and American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez.

Other guests who will appear on the show during premiere week include Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller, who will speak about raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease; America’s Got Talent judge Mel B; actress Jessica Alba; and Olympic swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, who will talk about her life since being paralyzed from the waist down in an ATV accident over the summer.

Premiere week will wrap up with another America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, and a surprise appearance by rapper Lil Jon.

The Meredith Vieira Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. The show is produced at NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, and executive produced by Rich Sirop.