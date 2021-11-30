Jennifer Aniston Stars in ABC’s ‘The Facts of Life’ Redo

Episodes of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes will be performed when ABC’s next installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience airs December 7. Jennifer Aniston plays rich girl Blair in The Facts of Life, Gabrielle Union portrays Tootie, Allison Tolman is Natalie and Kathryn Hahn is Jo. Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett.

“I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can’t wait to do their hair,” said executive producer Jimmy Kimmel.

For Diff’rent Strokes, John Lithgow plays Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is Arnold and Damon Wayans portrays Willis. Dowd will again play Mrs. Garrett, housekeeper in the Drummond home before she set off to oversee the house on Facts of Life.

Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon created The Facts of Life. Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris created Diff’rent Strokes.

Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows are the executive producers. Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television produce Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

All in the Family and Good Times are some of the shows previously performed in the series.