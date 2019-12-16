ABC Produces Retro Promos to Air During Live ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’

When ABC airs its Live in Front of a Studio Audience episodes of All in the Family and Good Times Dec. 18, it will be “retro-fitting” its airwaves, said the network, with 1970s-era promos. ABC will create “a fully immersive 1970s experience,” it said, with throwback voiceovers, graphics, music and title treatments from the ‘70s for The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Stumptown, The Bachelor,Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, ABC’s Tuesday comedies, The Oscars and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The aspect ratio will be the classic television 4:3 ratio.

Sony Pictures Television is producing the live All in the Family and Good Times episodes alongside Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Simpson Street. The All in the Family cast includes Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper and Justina Machado. Good Times features Asante Blackk, Andre Braugher, Viola Davis, Corinne Foxx and Tiffany Haddish.

Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvTZeZ6Hvf8[/embed]