Jenner Talks to Twentieth About Talk Show

Kardashian mom Kris Jenner is in early talks with Twentieth Television to test a talk show on the Fox-owned TV stations next summer, according to sources.

The test would follow this summer's successful test of Warner Bros.' Bethenny, starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, which Fox picked up for next fall.

Fox has established a pattern of testing shows before it picks them up, including Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Twentieth's own new entertainment magazine, Dish Nation.

Not all of the tests have met with success, however. Attempts such as TMZ spin-off Beyond Twisted and Debmar-Mercury's Fran Drescher and Father Albert failed quickly.

Besides her appearances on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner has picked up some talk experience appearing on CBS' The Talk from time to time.

A Twentieth spokeman declined to comment.