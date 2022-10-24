Jen Brown, Saeed Ahmed Take Digital Posts at BBC

The BBC added two senior executives in new posts to its growing digital news business in North America, naming Jen Brown senior VP of programming and content strategy, global digital news and streaming, and Saeed Ahmed as head of digital journalism, U.S.

Brown previously was senior VP of program planning and content partnership with NBCUniversal and its streaming service Peacock. She will report to Jennie Baird, executive VP and managing director, global digital news and streaming.

Ahmed was director of digital news for NPR.. He will report to Stuart Millar, digital executive news editor.

“The U.S. is a highly innovative and exciting market for digital journalism in text, video and audio. Our multimedia offer is already now used by 50 million consumers weekly, and we know we are more trusted than any other news brand in the U.S., said Naja Nielsen, digital director for BBC News.

“In a highly polarized time we believe we have a very compelling and strong offer and that many more Americans would love to know and consume our journalism, known for being impartial, accurate and transparent, always in the pursuit of truth, reporting without fear or favor. I know Jen Brown and Saeed Ahmed are just the team to spearhead and deliver the growth of BBC News in the U.S,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said Brown’s “passion lies in building effective cross-functional teams and leading them to successfully reach consumers on new platforms and drive revenue, making her a critical addition to our growing team as BBC Studios continues to expand our worldwide digital news footprint outside of the UK.”

Ahmed, she said, consistently pioneered new ways of engaging audiences and bringing stories to life across digital platforms. “His aptitude for understanding what people want and developing compelling formats to address their needs makes him the ideal person to drive forward our digital journalism strategy in the U.S.” ■