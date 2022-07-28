Jayne Miller, Longtime WBAL Baltimore Investigative Reporter, Has Retired

Jayne Miller, veteran WBAL Baltimore investigative reporter, has retired. She joined WBAL, a Hearst TV station, in 1979 and had a stint at CBS News.

“Tonight I closed my 47 yrs in broadcast journalism. I am immeasurably grateful to my talented and terrific colleagues and to @HearstTV and @wbaltv11 for a lifetime of support and opportunity. Now. New ventures await. Much work to be done,” said @jemillerbalt July 27 on Twitter.

Miller got her career started at WHP Harrisburg in 1976, then covered state government at public broadcaster WQED Pittsburgh. She joined WBAL as a general assignment reporter, then shifted to its 11 On Your Side consumer advocate team.

Miller was at CBS News from 1982 to 1984, based in Washington, then came back to WBAL.

She has received two Murrow Awards.

"Jayne embodies the best skills needed to be a successful investigative journalist and ranks amongst the best in the country,” said Dan Joerres, president and general manager of WBAL. “She's tenacious, curious, courageous and logical, and truly cares about the viewers she serves with her reporting. Her passion for accountability and fact-based journalism are second to none. Our team of journalists is better for having worked with Jayne.”

Joerres added, "She will certainly be missed within the walls of WBAL-TV."

Miller will stay in Baltimore and will “engage with various community affairs and new projects,” according to WBAL, and will enjoy golf.

"There is no bigger champion for Baltimore City and everyone who lives here," said Tim Tunison, WBAL news director. "No other journalist has touched the lives of Baltimoreans in quite the same way. Jayne's legacy of investigative reporting--and the positive impact those reports have had on our community--will be felt for many decades to come." ■