Tunison Tapped for WBAL News Director

Tim Tunison has been named news director of WBAL Baltimore. He succeeds Michelle Butt, who was named president and general manager of Hearst TV sibling WXII in Winston-Salem. A native of Annapolis, Tunison has been WBAL’s assistant news director since 2005.

“Tim has done outstanding work for our station in various roles,” said Dan Joerres, president and general manager of WBAL. “His appreciation for localism, coupled with a commitment to investigative journalism, will enable us to continue to build upon WBAL-TV’s position as the leading news station in our viewing area."

WBAL is an NBC affiliate.