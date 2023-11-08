Jay-Z, Gayle King Chat on CBS Primetime Special

By Michael Malone
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

‘Brooklyn’s Own’ sees hip-hop icon discuss his music, business, family

Gayle King interviews Jay-Z
Gayle King interviews Jay-Z for an upcoming primetime special. (Image credit: CBS News)

Jay-Z sits with Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host, for a primetime special on CBS and Paramount Plus on Tuesday, November 14. Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own goes for an hour, as the hip-hop star and mogul discusses his music, business endeavors, family and his work in criminal justice. 

Brooklyn’s Own airs after the series premiere of NCIS: Sydney

King interviewed Jay-Z, who was born Shawn Corey Carter, for three hours at the Brooklyn Public Library, where a new exhibit examines his life and legacy. 

“He’s more than a musician, he’s a mogul,” King said. “He’s more than a rapper, he’s a visionary.”

Jay-Z, who is 53, grew up in the Marcy Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. “The fact that people go there and, like, take pictures in front of this is just amazing to me ‘cause this, you know, the Marcy Houses that I grew up, it was not a tourist attraction,” he said. 

The special features footage from Jay-Z’s appearance on 60 Minutes II in 2002. 

Jay-Z has earned 24 Grammy Awards and a Peabody Award. 

Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own is produced by CBS Mornings and See It Now Studios for CBS News. Gayle King and Shawna Thomas are the executive producers.

