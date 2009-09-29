Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions Developing New Series

Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions is in the very early stages of development on a new show tentatively titled The Lawyers that would be intended for stations for next fall.

McGraw, son of Dr. Phil McGraw, created and executive produces The Doctors, which is distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The Doctors, which opened its second season at a 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, is the fifth-ranked talk show.

CBS and Stage 29 declined comment.