Jason Katims’ ‘Weepy’ Drama ‘Dear Edward’ Premieres on Apple TV Plus

Dear Edward, a drama from Jason Katims with Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling in the cast, debuts on Apple TV Plus February 3. The show is about a 12-year-old boy, played by Colin O’Brien, who is the lone survivor of a plane crash. “As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” is how Apple TV Plus describes the show.

The story comes from Ann Napolitano’s novel of the same name.

Katims is creator, executive producer and showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano exec produces too, and Fisher Stevens directs and exec produced the pilot.

Katims was showrunner on football drama Friday Night Lights, and Britton played Tami Taylor on the show. Katims has also worked on Parenthood, About a Boy and As We See It.

Dear Edward has ten episodes. Three are available February 3, followed by a new one each Friday through March 24.

Time called it “TV’s weepiest show since This Is Us.” (opens in new tab)

The review continued, calling Dear Edward “a warmhearted but uneven ensemble drama grounded in a support group for the victims’ families.” ■