‘Dear Edward,’ ‘The Ark’: What’s Premiering This Week (January 30-February 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Apple TV Plus' new drama series from Jason Katims and an apocalyptic space-themed series from Syfy lead the list of original series premiering during the first week of February.
Apple's Dear Edward drama series debuts February 3 and focuses on a 12-year old boy who survives a plane crash that kills everyone else on board. The 10-episode series, created by Katims (Friday Night Lights), stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O'Brien.
Syfy's The Ark, debuting February 1, chronicles the travails of planetary colonization attempt in an effort to save the future of the human race 100 years into the future. The Dean Devlin-created series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman and Reece Ritchie.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 30 to February 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 30 – The Watchful Eye (drama) – Freeform
February 1 – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (returning series) – Disney Plus
February 2 – Freeridge (comedy) – Netflix
February 3 – Harlem (returning series) – Prime Video
February 3 — Stand (sports documentary) – Showtime
February 5 – 30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore (sports documentary) – ESPN
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.