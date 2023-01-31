‘Dear Edward,’ ‘The Ark’: What’s Premiering This Week (January 30-February 5)

Apple TV Plus' new drama series from Jason Katims and an apocalyptic space-themed series from Syfy lead the list of original series premiering during the first week of February.

Apple's Dear Edward drama series debuts February 3 and focuses on a 12-year old boy who survives a plane crash that kills everyone else on board. The 10-episode series, created by Katims (Friday Night Lights), stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O'Brien.

Syfy's The Ark, debuting February 1, chronicles the travails of planetary colonization attempt in an effort to save the future of the human race 100 years into the future. The Dean Devlin-created series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman and Reece Ritchie.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of January 30 to February 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 30 – The Watchful Eye (drama) – Freeform

February 1 – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (returning series) – Disney Plus

February 2 – Freeridge (comedy) – Netflix

February 3 – Harlem (returning series) – Prime Video

February 3 — Stand (sports documentary) – Showtime

February 5 – 30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore (sports documentary) – ESPN