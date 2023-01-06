Jason Armstrong Promoted to CFO Post at Comcast

Comcast said it promoted Jason Armstrong to chief financial officer, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was named president of the company in October.

Armstrong had been Comcast’s deputy CFO, overseeing the company’s treasury and finance functions. He also managed capital formation, capital allocation, credit management and investment management activities.

“Jason is ideally suited to be our next chief financial officer,” said Cavanagh. “He is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company, and is well respected by our management team. Jason is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our long-term strategy and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him going forward.”

Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 after 13 years at Goldman Sachs.

“I’m incredibly honored to have this role and to work alongside Brian and Mike and this exceptional team,” Armstrong said. “Comcast’s leadership, culture, strong financial position and commitment to innovation and growth attracted me here nearly a decade ago and continue to drive my excitement about the opportunities ahead of us.” ■