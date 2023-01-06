Jason Armstrong Promoted to CFO Post at Comcast
Exec succeeds Mike Cavanagh, who was named president in October
Comcast said it promoted Jason Armstrong to chief financial officer, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was named president of the company in October.
Armstrong had been Comcast’s deputy CFO, overseeing the company’s treasury and finance functions. He also managed capital formation, capital allocation, credit management and investment management activities.
“Jason is ideally suited to be our next chief financial officer,” said Cavanagh. “He is a trusted voice in the financial community, has a great understanding of our company, and is well respected by our management team. Jason is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our long-term strategy and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him going forward.”
Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 after 13 years at Goldman Sachs.
“I’m incredibly honored to have this role and to work alongside Brian and Mike and this exceptional team,” Armstrong said. “Comcast’s leadership, culture, strong financial position and commitment to innovation and growth attracted me here nearly a decade ago and continue to drive my excitement about the opportunities ahead of us.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.