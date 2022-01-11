Comcast Promotes Jason Armstrong to Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Comcast said Tuesday that Jason Armstrong has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer while also retaining his responsibilities as executive VP and treasurer. Armstrong will continue to report to company CFO Michael Cavanagh.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, Cavanagh said Armstrong will work with him and partner with the corporate finance and management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help drive strategy. Armstrong will continue to oversee Comcast’s corporate treasury functions and manage key initiatives and identify opportunities to collaborate across businesses.

Armstrong has been with Comcast for nearly a decade, joining the company in 2014 as head of investor relations, after 14 years as a top equity analyst at Goldman Sachs covering the TMT space. He was named CFO of Sky in 2020, but returned to Comcast’s Philadelphia headquarters later that year as executive VP and treasurer, after his and his family’s full relocation to Sky’s U.K. offices was unexpectedly complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jason is perfectly suited for this new role and I’m looking forward to working with him for years to come,” Cavanagh said in the memo. ”He has earned the respect of several generations of leaders at Comcast, and his experience and insights about our company, competition, and industry cannot be overstated. I have every confidence in Jason and believe that this new position will help create tremendous value for our continued growth.”

