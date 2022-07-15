Janice Dean Podcast Starts July 18

Janice Dean, senior meteorologist at Fox News, hosts The Janice Dean Podcast, which launches Monday, July 18. The podcast will see Dean highlight stories of triumph, inspiration and good deeds, things that have made her “Dean’s List” lineup of positive news.

Following the premiere, episodes will be released on Sundays.

The first episode sees Dean sit with her Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade. The second is a chat with Eric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. The third features Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, stars of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Dean joined Fox News in 2004. Her books include Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days and Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times, and the Freddy the Frogcaster children’s series. ■