Janice Dean Podcast Starts July 18
By Michael Malone published
Fox News senior meteorologist highlights stories of triumph and inspiration
Janice Dean, senior meteorologist at Fox News, hosts The Janice Dean Podcast, which launches Monday, July 18. The podcast will see Dean highlight stories of triumph, inspiration and good deeds, things that have made her “Dean’s List” lineup of positive news.
Following the premiere, episodes will be released on Sundays.
The first episode sees Dean sit with her Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade. The second is a chat with Eric Reed, trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. The third features Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, stars of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Dean joined Fox News in 2004. Her books include Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days and Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times, and the Freddy the Frogcaster children’s series. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.