James Pitaro of ESPN to Get Frank N. Stanton Award From Center for Communication

James Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, will get the Frank N. Stanton Award from the Center for Communication October 3. The reception happens at 583 Park Avenue in New York.

Pitaro was named chairman in February 2023. Previously, he was chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, since October 2020. He was named ESPN president and co-chair, Disney Media Networks, in 2018.

“Jimmy is a forward-thinking leader and is always focused on innovation, which has kept ESPN at the top of its game,” Center for Communication Chairman David J. Barrett said. “He is also deeply committed to creating an ESPN where everyone feels they belong, making diversity, equity and inclusion a core business priority. We are thrilled to honor Jimmy for his success and his shared passion for opening doors in the media industry for young people who have been traditionally under-represented.”

The Frank N. Stanton Award, named for the former CBS president, is given out to a media innovator and leader each year. Jo Ann Ross got it in 2022, Tina Perry in 2021, Soledad O’Brien in 2020 and Rita Ferro in 2019.

When Pitaro was named president of ESPN in 2018, Bob Iger, then Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO, said, “Jimmy’s appointment was the result of more than 20 years spent at the intersection of technology, sports and media.”

The Center for Communication educates and inspires students seeking careers in media. “The Center for Communication plays an important role in creating the future of our industry,” Pitaro said. “I am proud to represent the people of ESPN in receiving this recognition.”